MONEY MOOS:

Conference founder, Karin Stark, said including renewable energy projects on farmland was becoming an increasingly attractive way for farmers to reduce their costs and potentially help diversify income streams.





"Renewable energy is a practical way for farmers to significantly reduce their costs, reduce their exposure to energy price fluctuations and build business resilience," Stark said.





"It's important for farmers to be able to get together and share their stories and also their challenges and mistakes so that others can learn from them."





Stark added that the conference would help break down some of the knowledge barriers when it comes to integrating renewable energy with farming operations.





"The National Renewables in Agriculture Conference is designed to overcoming the barriers to the uptake of renewable energy by farmers. There is a gap in the knowledge and understanding of what renewable energy solutions work for what farming operations plus there is a general lack of trust in solar suppliers, which constrains investment," Stark said.





The addition of renewable energy projects with farming operations can prove to be highly complementary, with access to land with high solar and wind availability, potentially useable for both continued agricultural use while allowing for the generation of zero emissions electricity.





A recent report published by the Clean Energy Council detailed the potential co-benefits of pairing farms with solar projects.