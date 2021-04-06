LOCKDOWNS WORKED:

Gov. Chris Sununu and his GOP allies in the legislature pledged they could make tax relief part of the new budget, even amid the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the latest numbers from the Department of Revenue Administration are likely to make it easier for them to keep that promise.





The report released Monday was the latest data point showing that predictions of the Granite State's economic demise were greatly exaggerated. Not only have revenues not collapsed, but the state will end the fiscal year in June with a surplus yet again.





In March alone, the state took in $701 million in revenue, 3.6 percent more than projected, which is $24.6 million more than anticipated. Nine months into the fiscal year, New Hampshire is up $181.5 million, or 9.6 percent over the previous fiscal year.