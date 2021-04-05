LOCKDOWN IS FAMILY:





Suicide was the eleventh highest cause of mortality for Americans in 2020, according to The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) -- dropping by 5.7 percent out of the previous year and out of the top ten causes of death for the first time in years. Suicide claimed the lives of 44,834 Americans last year, slightly lower than 47,511 in 2019, 48,344 in 2018, 47,173 in 2017 and 44,965 in 2016, according to the National Center for Health Statistics and the National Vital Statistics System.