LIBERTARIANS V. PALEOCONS:

Wheeler this week singled out the black-clad culprits, calling them a "group of 100 or so largely white, self-described anarchists who engage in the criminal destruction of our economy and our confidence."





"These people are not protesters. They are criminals," the mayor said during a press conference Tuesday. "Their actions harm our workers, their families, all of us. They stand in stark contrast from those who stand for meaningful change and racial justice that is sorely overdue."