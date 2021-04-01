LET'S NOT PRETEND NATIVISM IS ECONOMIC:

Decades of comprehensive economic analyses show that immigrants improve the U.S. economy and raise Americans' incomes. They reduce unemployment and have little to no negative effect on the wages of native-born American workers. Skilled immigrants particularly benefit the U.S. economy; they raise wages for native-born American workers.





Let's not forget that there are today some 6 million jobs unfilled because of a lack of skills or because some service and agriculture jobs have almost always been filled by immigrants. If you don't believe this, go back into the kitchen of any restaurant or see the folks working in the fields picking crops and tending our farms.





On the high end of the skills spectrum, there is almost no debate that immigrant talent contributes to our global leadership. In September 2016, the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine issued a "comprehensive assessment" of the impact of immigrants on the U.S. economy. Its study found that immigrants increase long-term U.S. economic growth. They help the economy avoid the stagnation plaguing many other major economies caused by aging workforces; they boost "innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological change." They increase the number of patents, not just in total but per person. And they raise worker productivity.





This finding is not new. Research in the 1980s and 1990s by the late economist Julian Simon reached the same conclusion: Immigrants benefit the U.S. economy and raise the incomes of native-born Americans. That research confirmed what we can see with our own daily experiences: Immigrants work more, save more and start more businesses per person than native-born Americans.



