LACK OF ACCOUNTABILITY BEING THE TRUMP BRAND:





Sixty percent of Americans -- including 53% of white people, 83% of Black people and 67% of Hispanic people -- say the U.S. should do more to hold police accountable for mistreatment of Black people, the poll found. Studies show Black Americans are more likely on average than white Americans to be killed in police encounters.





In contrast, 33% of Americans overall say the country is doing too much to interfere in how police officers do their job.





Meanwhile, just 44% of Americans (50% of white people, 20% of Black people and 34% of Hispanic people) say they're either "very" or "somewhat" confident that police in the U.S. are adequately trained to avoid use of excessive force. Overall confidence is down from 47% in polling last July and 54% in late 2014.





Concern that Black people and other minorities don't receive equal treatment to white people in the criminal justice system (a view expressed by 63% of respondents) was at one of its highest points since 1988, surpassed only by the 69% who said the same last July, at the height of racial-injustice protests stemming from 46-year-old George Floyd's death beneath Chauvin's knee.





Asked about President Biden's efforts to try to reform police practices, 42% said he was doing too little, 32% said he was doing the right amount, and 15% said he was doing too much.