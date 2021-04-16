JUST GET RID OF THE LIMITS:

Facing condemnations from within their own party, the Biden administration quickly backtracked Friday on a decision to keep U.S. refugee admissions limited to 15,000 this year.





White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement issued Friday afternoon that the administration expected to increase the number of refugees allowed into the country for the remainder of the year. But she added that Biden's initial promise of admitting 62,500 refugees "seems unlikely."





Her clarification came hours after the White House said it would maintain the historically low cap first set by the Trump administration -- a statement that broke a pledge Biden made in February to raise the number, and one that Psaki acknowledged caused "confusion."