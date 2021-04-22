April 22, 2021
JOE'S UKRAINE CONNECTION:
"As [Russian President Vladimir] Putin continues to escalate the situation along the border with Ukraine, we are speaking with one voice in reaffirming our steadfast support to the people of Ukraine and our commitment to protect our national security interests and our closest partners," Senator Bob Menendez, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement."Ukrainians have a right to choose their own future, and this bill contributes to that by supporting Western-style military reforms, lethal and nonlethal military equipment to defend itself from Russia, and U.S. diplomatic support for peace negotiations," Senator Jim Risch, the ranking Republican member of the committee, said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 22, 2021 12:00 AM