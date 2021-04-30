JOE IS BLOWING A CHANCE TO FIX ONE OF W'S WORST MISTAKES:

With Abu Mazen's announcement indefinitely delaying the Palestinian legislative elections, it appears the best days are behind the PA President along with the rest of the veteran Fatah Palestinian national leadership and even the Fatah movement itself. Abu Mazen's irresponsible and predictable decision to call the elections and his decision to cancel them on the pretext that attributes to Israel an inability to hold free elections in East Jerusalem are liable to emerge as one strategic fumble too many, in the wake of which the processes for changing the Palestinian national leadership will accelerate.





The Jerusalem riots resulted from a mix of factors: the Muslim holy month of Ramadan along with shortfalls in Israel Police professionalism and sensitivity surrounding recent events in Silwan and Sheikh Jarrah, all further clouded by "TikTok Terrorism" and the Lehava organization's displays of hatred and violence. But none of these cut to the heart of the matter.



