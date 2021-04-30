April 30, 2021
JOE IS BLOWING A CHANCE TO FIX ONE OF W'S WORST MISTAKES:
Abu Mazen's epic elections blunder is a gift to Hamas: East Jerusalem riots were just an excuse to cancel voting when it became crystal clear the terror organization would have a giant win (Kobi Michael, APR 30, 2021, Times of Israel)
With Abu Mazen's announcement indefinitely delaying the Palestinian legislative elections, it appears the best days are behind the PA President along with the rest of the veteran Fatah Palestinian national leadership and even the Fatah movement itself. Abu Mazen's irresponsible and predictable decision to call the elections and his decision to cancel them on the pretext that attributes to Israel an inability to hold free elections in East Jerusalem are liable to emerge as one strategic fumble too many, in the wake of which the processes for changing the Palestinian national leadership will accelerate.The Jerusalem riots resulted from a mix of factors: the Muslim holy month of Ramadan along with shortfalls in Israel Police professionalism and sensitivity surrounding recent events in Silwan and Sheikh Jarrah, all further clouded by "TikTok Terrorism" and the Lehava organization's displays of hatred and violence. But none of these cut to the heart of the matter.East Jerusalem was the ladder that enabled a desperate Abu Mazen to climb down from the elections he called, by presidential decree, after reaching understandings with Hamas. In deciding on the elections, Abu Mazen acted with preening irresponsibility, maneuvering himself into a honey trap set for him by Hamas, which agreed -- to his surprise, and contrary to its original position -- to accept all of his terms for holding the elections. Hamas, which had prepared impressively for the elections and anticipated significant gains and perhaps even victory, was unwilling to provide Abu Mazen with the ladder.
Participating in the denial of self-determination to the Palestinian people is an ongoing blight on our own ideals.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 30, 2021 12:00 AM