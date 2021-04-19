April 19, 2021
Joe Biden says all adults are eligible for Covid-19 vaccine 'starting tomorrow' (Rachel Brodsky, 4/19/21, Independent)
During his speech, Biden said: "For months I've been telling Americans to get vaccinated when it's your turn. Well, it's your turn now."Starting tomorrow," he continued, "all adults are eligible to get their shot. It's free, it's convenient, and it's the most important thing you can do to protect yourself from Covid-19 including the new variants we're seeing. To protect your loved ones, to help our economy recover, and to help things get back to normal."
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 19, 2021 12:00 AM