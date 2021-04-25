April 25, 2021
IT'S NOT A pROGRESSIVE PARTY:
Troy Carter wins Louisiana special election in blow to progressives (ALLY MUTNICK, 04/24/2021, Politico)
Progressives suffered a disappointing setback on Saturday, after their favored candidate lost to a more establishment-aligned opponent in a special congressional election in Louisiana.State Sen. Troy Carter, who was backed by top leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus, beat state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson in a runoff to fill a vacant House seat that quickly turned into a turf war for sparring factions of the Democratic party. He overcame more than a million dollars in outside spending backing Peterson to win, 56 percent to 44 percent, when The Associated Press called the race.
