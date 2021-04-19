April 19, 2021
IT'S NOT A pROGRESSIVE PARTY:
'Cancel Rent' Champion Ayanna Pressley Raked in Thousands as Landlord, Records Show (Collin Anderson, 4/19/21, Free Beacon)
The progressive congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.) has called rent cancellation legislation "literally a matter of life and death." At the same time, she has collected from her own rental properties.Pressley and her husband made as much as $15,000 in rental income in 2019 after purchasing a $658,000 Boston home, according to property records and financial disclosures reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. The income appears to come over the course of four months--the unit was first listed for $2,500 a month in June 2019 and the posting was removed in August.
All comedy is conservative.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 19, 2021 12:00 AM