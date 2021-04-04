IT'S AS IF BIBI WAS JUST USING THE rIGHT:

A primetime speech by Ra'am party chairman Mansour Abbas, in which he called for political cooperation between Jews and Arabs, drew praise from some left-wing and right-wing politicians on Thursday night.





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right allies, however, were seething, with Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich reportedly refusing to take the premier's phone calls to discuss the prospect of forming a right-wing government supported by Ra'am. [...]





Ra'am could possibly put either Netanyahu or his opponents over the 61-seat mark, crowning the next premier. But right-wing politicians, both in the pro-Netanyahu bloc and the anti-Netanyahu bloc, have ruled out basing a coalition on the party's support, due to what they say is an anti-Zionist stance; others have accused Ra'am of supporting terrorists.





Opposition is strongest in the pro-Netanyahu bloc which includes the far-right Religious Zionism party.