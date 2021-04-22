IT'S ALWAYS JUST RACE ON THE rIGHT:

The only material manifestation of the new confederacy of conspiracists was a seven-page manifesto filled entirely with clumsy, gnarly prose (even by government standards), punctuated with clunkers like this: "America was founded on the basis of individual and state sovereignty, to ensure that no free American would be lorded over by a Monarch ever again." Pretty rich from people who took their slogan from a wannabe autocrat who claimed the presidency gave him "total authority" to "do whatever I want."





The document also lambastes the "Theory of Comparative Advantage, which was first proposed by David Richardo [sic] over two centuries ago." Free trade, say the America Firsters, "accomplishes many of the same nefarious economic goals that mass immigration does."





It all comes back to immigration, the issue for which the confederacy of dunces reserves all its fire. America is "more than . . . a series of abstract ideas," they insist. "America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions." Having failed to correctly spell the name of a famous Briton already, the decision not to try to name any specific Anglo-Saxon political traditions can only be regarded as prudent.



