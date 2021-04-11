April 11, 2021
IT'LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:
UPS Buying Electric Cargo Copters For Speedier, Greener Deliveries (Alan Ohnsman, 4/07/21, Forbes)
UPS plans to buy up to 150 small electric aircraft from startup Beta Technologies that the delivery giant thinks can help get goods to customers in small and midsize markets faster and with fewer carbon emissions.Deliveries of the first ten Beta electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (or eVTOL) vehicles begin in 2024, says UPS, which has an option to buy 150. They have a flying range of up to 250 miles per charge and can carry up to 1,400 pounds of cargo. The aircraft will be able to take off and land directly at UPS facilities and can be recharged in about an hour. UPS and Beta both declined to provide financial details of the deal. Beta also has to complete an extensive FAA review process before they can go into service.
