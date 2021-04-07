IT'LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:





New provisional figures released by the Scottish government have shown that Scotland has just scraped under its target to produce the equivalent of 100% of its total demand from renewable energy sources by the end of 2020, accounting for the export and import of electricity to other regions of the United Kingdom.





In 2020, Scotland's domestic renewable energy sources generated 31.8 terawatt hours, the equivalent of 97.4% of the amount of electricity demanded within the country.