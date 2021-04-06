IT'LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:

Swedish researchers have produced a battery made of ultra-lightweight materials, including carbon fibre that works as an electrode, a conductor, and a load-bearing structure, in a breakthrough that could pave the way for lighter, more efficient electric cars and planes.





The breakthrough in the long-running quest to develop "massless energy storage" was reported late last month, as the result of a collaboration between Chalmers University of Technology and KTH Royal Institute of Technology, both in Sweden.





The technology works using types of carbon fibre which, as well as being stiff and strong, have a good ability to store electrical energy chemically - a discovery that was named by Physics World as one of 2018's ten biggest scientific breakthroughs, according to Science Daily.





"Previous attempts to make structural batteries have resulted in cells with either good mechanical properties, or good electrical properties," said Leif Asp, Professor at Chalmers and leader of the project.





"But here, using carbon fibre, we have succeeded in designing a structural battery with both competitive energy storage capacity and rigidity."