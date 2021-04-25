INVOKING THE MERCY RULE:

Apr. 19th, 2021)

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for greater global economic integration and warned against decoupling while calling on the U.S. and its allies to avoid "bossing others around."





"International affairs should be conducted by way of negotiations and discussions, and the future destiny of the world should be decided by all countries," Xi said on Tuesday at the Boao Forum on Asia, without naming the U.S. specifically. "One or a few countries shouldn't impose their rules on others, and the world shouldn't be led on by the unilateralism of a few countries."