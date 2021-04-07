April 7, 2021
IMAGINE IF JOE WEREN'T WRONG ON EVERY ISSUE?:
Quarterly Gap in Party Affiliation Largest Since 2012 (JEFFREY M. JONES, 4/07/21, Gallup)
In Gallup polling throughout the first quarter of 2021, an average of 49% of U.S. adults identified with the Democratic Party or said they are independents who lean toward the Democratic Party. That compares with 40% who identified as Republicans or Republican leaners. The nine-percentage-point Democratic advantage is the largest Gallup has measured since the fourth quarter of 2012. In recent years, Democratic advantages have typically been between four and six percentage points.
