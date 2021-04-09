April 9, 2021
I DON'T THINK WE'RE IN DELAWARE ANY MORE...:
Video shows Texas GOP official seeking 'army' of volunteers to monitor polls in mostly Black and Hispanic Houston precincts (Teo Armus, 4/09/21, Washington Post)
In a leaked video of a recent presentation, a man who identifies himself as a GOP official in Harris County, Tex., says the party needs 10,000 Republicans for an "election integrity brigade" in Houston.Then he pulls up a map of the area's voting precincts and points to Houston's dense, racially diverse urban core, saying the party specifically needed volunteers with "the confidence and courage to come down here," adding, "this is where the fraud is occurring."
