HOPE, GROWTH & OPPORTUNITY:

The third-rate plunderers trying to insinuate themselves into Amazon and similar businesses would have you believe that they are the second coming of the Molly Maguires, saving an exploited workforce from Jeff Bezos's sweatshops, where the median pay is . . . between $15 and $20 an hour in the warehouses, with delivery drivers making around $70,000 a year and getting nice benefits. That is not big money compared to what a software developer makes, at Amazon or anywhere else -- but it is pretty good money compared to what workers typically make in warehouse jobs.





And that is always the most important question in these cases: Compared to what? Amazon's people in Alabama seem to have answered that question pretty well for themselves. And there's a reason for that.





Amazon needs people. It has been hiring as fast as it can. With online shopping booming because of the coronavirus, Amazon hired 427,300 new workers in less than a year. At the end of 2020, it was hiring 1,400 workers a day. Sure, companies respond to social pressure, and Amazon is easier to push around than most, but Amazon isn't hiring all those people out of charity: Labor is valuable, and good labor is very valuable. When it comes to raising the price of labor, supply and demand work a lot better than carping and regulation. A thriving Amazon offers its workers a better shot at upward mobility than a stagnant and unionized Amazon would.



