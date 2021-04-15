April 15, 2021
HOLD OUT FOR MOST FAVORED NATION STATUS:
Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran (AFP, 4/15/21)
Obama's successor Donald Trump called the JCPOA "the worst deal ever" and withdrew in 2018, saying the accord did not take into account other objectionable activities by Iran.Trump imposed a unilateral embargo on Iran's key export of oil, punishing any other country that bought it.Trump went on to impose a number of additional sanctions including declaring Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards to be a terrorist group, the first time such a designation has been given to a state entity.Openly seeking to tie Biden's hands, the Trump administration in its final months announced a number of duplicative restrictions such as designating Iran's central bank for alleged terrorist financing in addition to previous nuclear sanctions.A senior US official reiterated after the initial talks in Vienna last week that Biden was ready to lift "all sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA.""It's not as easy a process as it may sound precisely because the Trump administration went out of its way to make it difficult for a successor administration to rejoin the JCPOA," the official said.
Just announce no sanctions will be enforced against Iran and work out a comprehensive trade deal to revive their economy.
