GOVERNING "VERY FINE PEOPLE":

As of Monday in Florida, a gathering of three or more people can be labelled a "riot"--and if they're blocking the road and you feel frightened, it's generally OK to run them over with a car. Historic monuments, however--Confederate and otherwise--receive special protection under the law.





These are just some of the stipulations created by Florida's new controversial anti-protest bill, which Gov. Ron DeSantis, flanked by law enforcement officers at the Polk County Sheriff's Office, signed into law on Monday.