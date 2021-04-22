April 22, 2021
GIVE THEM ALL AWAY:
'We did it': Biden celebrates U.S. hitting milestone of 200 million doses in his first 100 days (Shannon Pettypiece and Rebecca Shabad, 4/21/21, NBC News)
He said he is giving serious consideration to sending some of the doses to other countries, including Canada and Central America, once he is confident there is enough supply to meet demand from Americans. He said he spent a half hour talking to the Canadian prime minister Wednesday about sending additional doses there.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 22, 2021 12:00 AM