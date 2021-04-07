EVERY ROOF A NODE:





Australia has notched up yet another record for rooftop solar installations, with homes and businesses around the country installing 317MW of systems in March - an all-time high for national monthly installs.





The new monthly record was marked in the latest data from industry statisticians, SunWiz, taking the cumulative total to 13.9GW and keeping the nation on track to install a record-breaking 3.5GW for the year, compared to the Covid-defying 3GW installed in 2020.