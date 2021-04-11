EVERY FAMILY HAS ONE:

Yet Hunter's book has been praised for its searing honesty and literary style and for challenging the stigma of addiction. As Republicans flail to find a line of attack against Biden that will stick, Hunter's self-revelations have been met by a shrug in a nation seemingly inured to scandal by Trump himself.





"It is amazing how many of their hopes and dreams did centre on Hunter Biden's addiction, Hunter Biden's sex life, Hunter Biden's laptop, and interesting for a political party that has based so much on 'nothing matters' to discover to their disappointment that nothing matters," said Charlie Sykes, author of How the Right Lost Its Mind.





"Haven't they sort of established a small universe where nothing matters? You can pay off a porn star and it doesn't make a difference. Did they really think that somehow Hunter Biden was going to make a difference?"





In the memoir, Beautiful Things, Hunter, 51, details a lifelong struggle with drink and drugs. He writes that his "deep descent" into substance addiction followed the 2015 death of his older brother, Beau, who succumbed to brain cancer aged 46.





Hunter admits that "in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself".





In an interview about the book on CBS, the president's son recalled going 13 days without sleep as he smoked crack and drank vodka. "I spent more time on my hands and knees picking through rugs - smoking anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine. I probably smoked more Parmesan cheese than anyone that you know."



