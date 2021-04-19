April 19, 2021
ENOUGH BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS:
Supreme Court passes on Second Amendment cases challenging lifetime gun ownership ban (John Fritze, 4/19/21, USA TODAY)
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up three challenges to a federal ban on gun ownership for people convicted of nonviolent crimes, surprising Second Amendment advocates who hoped the court would chip away at the restriction.By not taking the appeals, the nation's highest court let stand a series of lower court rulings that prohibited people convicted of driving under the influence, making false statements on tax returns and selling counterfeit cassette tapes from owning a gun.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 19, 2021 1:34 PM