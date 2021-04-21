DEAD WHITE MEN DON'T VOTE:





TargetSmart, Rubin notes, has "compiled information on more than 98% of those who cast ballots last year." The firm reports that "non-college educated Whites dropped from 53.8% of the electorate in 2016 to 49.2% in 2020" and that "nationally, total turnout increased by 12% relative to 2016, turnout among (Asian-American and Pacific Islander) voters surged by 43%, and Latino turnout increased by almost a third of all votes cast." [...]





"Republicans, in essence, are trying to eke out as many election cycles as they can with its shrinking base," Rubin observes. "Deathly afraid of alienating the most rabid MAGA supporters, they continue to stoke racial resentment, fear of immigrants and bizarro conspiracy theories -- all of which push away non-Whites, women, college-educated voters and younger voters. In sum, Republicans' base is vanishing, and they haven't the slightest idea what to do about it -- other than a possibly self-destructive effort to disenfranchise voters."