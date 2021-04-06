CARBONPHILES HARDEST HIT:





Great Britain's electricity system was the greenest it had ever been at lunchtime on Easter Bank Holiday Monday, its operator has said.





Sunny and windy weather, coupled with low demand for power, led to a surge in renewable sources of energy, National Grid Electricity System Operator said.





It meant zero-carbon power sources made up almost 80% of Britain's power.





There was no coal generation on the grid and just 10% of power was from gas plants, the operator added.