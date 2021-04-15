BIDEN ELECTED, XI & VLAD HARDEST HIT:

The group's unofficial visit, which a White House official said was a "personal signal" of Biden's commitment to Taipei, marks 42 years of the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA)--the keystone legislation that has guided the U.S.'s informal interactions with the island since Washington normalized diplomatic ties with Beijing in 1979.





"The significance of the TRA becomes even more evident with each passing year. I can say with confidence that the United States' partnership with Taiwan is stronger than ever," Dodd told Tsai after Taiwan's first female leader opened with a welcoming statement inside Taipei's Presidential Office.





"We share deep economic ties, a mutual commitment to democratic values and a critically important security partnership," he said.





Dodd added: "We are here today as a bipartisan delegation ... at the request of my long-standing friend, President Joe Biden, to reaffirm the U.S. commit to this partnership, and to deepening our cooperation on the multitude of interests that we share in common."





Dodd said Taiwan would find the Biden administration to be a "reliable, trusted friend."





"I'm confident this administration will help you expand your international space and support your investments in self-defense," added the former senator, who is a close friend and adviser to Biden.



