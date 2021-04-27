...AND CHEAPER...:

Record-breaking investment in large-scale solar and wind energy generation has helped to slash electricity prices for a range of customers in New South Wales, south-east Queensland and South Australia, with a reduction in 2021-22 Default Market Offers set to deliver more than $65 million in bill savings.





In its final determination on DMOs published on Tuesday, the Australian Energy Regulator said electricity costs for the 727,000 customers on so-called standing offers would be cut by up to $116 for households and up to $441 for small business, starting July 01.