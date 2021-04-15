...AND CHEAPER...:

Offshore wind, which is more expensive and therefore much less common than onshore wind, will see the most dramatic price falls. Much bigger turbines will increase the capacity threefold, creating economies of scale that will drive the cost energy per megawatt hour down.





Floating offshore wind - currently the rarest and most expensive form of wind power - is predicted to become much cheaper, and could make up a quarter of all offshore developments by 2035.





These improving costs could significantly expand the potential sites for economically viable offshore wind farms, as they won't be so constrained to areas where both the wind is suitable and the water is shallow enough to fix them to the ocean floor.