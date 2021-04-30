April 30, 2021
AMERICA EVEN DOES SOCIALISM BETTER:
Europe's Recession Contrasts Economic Fortunes of U.S. Expansion (Peter S. Goodman, April 30, 2021, NY Times)
Economic reports released on both sides of the Atlantic this week painted very different pictures of how the United States and Europe are recovering from the pandemic. The lesson: Along with vaccines, it pays to unleash enormous amounts of public money in the face of a livelihood-destroying health crisis.
