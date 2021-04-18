April 18, 2021
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to abandon America First Caucus after Republican outrage (JON SKOLNIK, APRIL 18, 2021, Salon)
White pride might not remain as alive and well in the Republican Party as it appeared just one day ago, as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was forced to walk back plans for a new House caucus meant to promote "uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions" after Greene's fellow Republicans hit her with swift criticism.On Friday, Greene, along with Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., unveiled a new right-wing caucus called the "American First Caucus," saying the group of legislators intends to "follow in President Trump's footsteps."According to Greene spokesman Nick Dyer, who blamed "dirty backstabbing swamp creatures'' for leaking the document to Punchbowl News, the first to obtain the caucus' policy platform, the group's final platform is still underway.
One does not expect any historical knowledge from these folks, but to not understand that the Anglo-Saxon tradition's singular achievement is the universal rights of all men rather than White nationalism is spectacular.
