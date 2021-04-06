ALONG THE ANGLOSPHERE:





But Sir Iain is more hopeful that Boris Johnson's government is shifting away from a policy of appeasement in return for investment and that, in consequence, "at last that alliance is beginning to re-form" with the United States. The Biden administration understands the imperative of creating an alternative investment magnate for China's neighbours who are otherwise being drawn by the pull of Beijing's Belt and Road initiative.





He believes the still embryonic Trans Pacific Partnership "is absolutely determined to have us on board." And that British membership will help bring the United States into the trade agreement as a counter to Chinese influence in the Pacific. Far from this being a distant prospect, he foresees the process being accelerated and much "can be achieved in the next two years."