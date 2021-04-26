April 26, 2021
ALL OUR ENEMIES OPPOSE THE IRAN-AMERICA ALLIANCE:
Mohammed Javad Zarif Says Russia Wants to Stop U.S., Iran Nuclear Deal in Leaked Interview (GRAHAM MCNALLY, 4/26/21, Newsweek)
"You can definitely never release this part," Mohammad Javad Zarif told an interviewer about Russia's interest in stopping the nuclear deal between Iran and other world powers, including the United States. [...]"If Iran hadn't become Mr. (Donald) Trump's priority, China and Russia would have become his priority," Zarif said. "If, because of hostility with the West, we always need Russia and China, they don't have to compete with anyone, and also they can always enjoy maximum benefits through us."
