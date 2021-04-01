ALL IN YOUR HEAD:

MED3000 originated from Futura's efforts to treat ED with glyceryl trinitrate (nitroglycerin). Nitroglycerin is known to affect blood flow. The company created a nitroglycerin gel and called it MED2005, and carried out a randomized controlled trial comparing MED2005 to a placebo gel, which was identical except that it didn't contain any nitroglycerin.





The results of the first nitroglycerin trial were published in 2018. MED2005 performed slightly better than the placebo gel, but the difference was fairly small.





Futura ran a second trial of MED2005 vs. placebo gel. This study has not been published yet as far as I know, but Futura have revealed some of the results.



