ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

'It is the test of a good religion whether you can joke about it," wrote G. K. Chesterton. Those who hold their beliefs strongly can laugh at the world, their predicaments, and themselves. Those without confidence in their beliefs cannot laugh at all, for fear the whole thing will come crumbling down. Of course the same applies to political beliefs, too, which are often now a mere stand-in for religious ideas.





Comedian Samantha Bee recently remarked that she can't make fun of Joe Biden in the same way she made fun of Donald Trump, admitting that she pulls her punches when it comes to the 46th president:





You're like, okay, well we could be making jokes about, we could be making jokes about the infrastructure plan, but in general, I'm like, "Wow, this is great. Why would I purposefully undermine something that is, seems to be a great idea, pretty much across the board?" Like, I don't need to make jokes just to make jokes. I like to make really targeted jokes. There are more worthy targets right now, I think.





Bee's comments offer perhaps the best example of what has gone wrong with leftist comedians as of late: They think the point of comedy is to make "really targeted jokes," to "undermine" things, or to "target" things they -- and presumably their audience -- disagree with. Over the last decade, late-night hosts across the board began to lay aside their relatable, everyman's brand of comedy and pivot toward lecturing the crowd on their moral values. They went from chasing laughter -- no matter who the butt of the joke may have been -- to chasing applause. The result has been anything but funny.



