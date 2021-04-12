ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

My reaction to the tragic death of Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb due to excessive police force was pretty much the same as Phil's: A trained police officer's mistaking a handgun for a taser seems inconceivable. It has nevertheless happened a few times.





The instances are statistically negligible: A 2020 analysis claimed there had been 16 such cases (though a couple appear to be dubious) over 20 years, during which there have been millions of taser uses by police officers. A 2015 Christian Science Monitor report related a 2012 study that documented nine such cases at that time, out of over 2.7 million taser uses since 2001.





It is an extraordinarily rare occurrence, and an excruciatingly tragic one when it results in death or severe injury.