ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:





Tentatively titled Arachnid, the nascent decision-support tool is a product of DARPA's Adapting Cross-domain Kill-webs program, The vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs and other service vice chiefs were briefed on the app on Monday as part of a trip by the Pentagon's Joint Requirements Oversight Committee, or JROC.





"You identify a threat and it's supposed to give you multiple options for what effect do you want to achieve on that threat," said Lt. Col. Antony "Bigfoot" Braun, director Of operations at the Western Air Defense Sector of the Washington Air National Guard. "It says, 'You want to scramble this base over here? You want to scramble this base over there? Here are the pros and cons and pluses and minuses associated with your timelines and all of those things.'"





"It's trying to automate the decision-making cycle and then, from a machine-to-machine perspective, allow you to press a button and when you press that button it generates all the command messages."





In other words, it's a general in app form.