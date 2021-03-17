YOUR NEXT TRUCK WILL BE A VOLT:

Whether or not you want an electric vehicle in your driveway, you might soon spot one showing up on your curb.





All major delivery companies are starting to replace their gas-powered fleets with electric or low-emission vehicles, a switch that companies say will boost their bottom lines, while also fighting climate change and urban pollution.





UPS has placed an order for 10,000 electric delivery vehicles. Amazon is buying 100,000 from the start-up Rivian. DHL says zero-emission vehicles make up a fifth of its fleet, with more to come.





And FedEx just pledged to replace 100% of its pickup and delivery fleet with battery-powered vehicles by 2040.