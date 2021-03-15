YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:





The race to dominate the electric-vehicle industry may be getting tighter between Tesla and Volkswagen, as the German automobile giant revealed plans on Monday to reduce the cost of its batteries and operate a wide-ranging charging network.





In its first-ever "Power Day," reminiscent of electric-car maker Tesla's TSLA, 1.48% much-hyped "Battery Day," the German group that owns Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche said it would rely on six gigafactories in Europe to secure supplies as the industry faces a looming battery shortage.





Shares in Volkswagen Group VOW, +3.55% jumped up around 3% on Monday as the company's top executives outlined a road map for technological expansion.





Electric vehicles have become Wolfsburg, Germany-based Volkswagen's "core business," said Herbert Diess, the chair of the group's board of management, and its new plans come as the battle to dominate the fast-growing electric-vehicle space heats up.



