March 7, 2021
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
Israeli 5-minute battery charge aims to fire up electric cars (ALEXANDRA VARDI, 3/07/21, AFP)
From flat battery to full charge in just five minutes -- an Israeli start-up has developed technology it says could eliminate the "range anxiety" associated with electric cars.Ultra-fast recharge specialists StoreDot have developed a first-generation lithium-ion battery that can rival the filling time of a standard car at the pump."We are changing the entire experience of the driver, the problem of 'range anxiety'... that you might get stuck on the highway without energy," StoreDot founder Doron Myersdorf said.
