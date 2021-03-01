March 1, 2021
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
GM's electric vehicle plans begin to take shape with new lower-priced Chevy Bolts (Michael Wayland, 3/01/21, CNBC)
General Motors' pivot to become an all-electric vehicle company by 2035 is starting to take shape as the automaker prepares to release two Chevrolet Bolt models this summer ahead of a flagship $113,000 GMC Hummer EV pickup later in the year.The all-electric Bolts - a redesigned hatchback and a new crossover - will both start at under $34,000. They are the beginning of what GM hopes will eventually be a full lineup of "affordable" EVs as the company builds scale to reduce costs of its next-generation electric vehicles such as the Hummer with new battery systems and platforms.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 1, 2021 12:00 AM