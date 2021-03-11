YOU GOT UNIFIED:

President Joe Biden was inaugurated two weeks after a violent insurrection at the Capitol and at the height of a pandemic that had already claimed over 400,000 American lives and dealt serious damage to the economy by the time he was sworn in.





But 50 days into his presidency, Biden already has a major legislative achievement under his belt. The House on Wednesday passed his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package, which economists have predicted will provide a massive jolt to the economy. The White House said Biden is set to sign the bill -- one of the largest economic relief measures in US history -- on Friday. [...]





A Pew Research Center poll released Tuesday found that 70% of US adults favor Biden's bill -- including 41% of Republicans. A separate poll from Associated Press also found that 70% of Americans approve of the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.





Whether congressional Republicans like it or not, history has been made and Americans are seemingly all for it.





Democrats are portraying the $1.9. trillion package as a historic anti-poverty measure.





Early analysis of the legislation found it primarily benefits middle and low-income households, and suggests it could drastically reduce poverty in the US. The non-partisan Urban Institute projected that the bill would reduce the annual poverty rate to 8.7% percent, as opposed to 13.7% without the legislation.