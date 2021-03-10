YOU CAN BE EITHER CHRISTIAN OR TRUMPIST:

The famed Bible study teacher said she no longer feels at home in the denomination that once saved her life. (Bob Smietana, 3/09/21, RNS)





"She has been a stalwart for the Word of God, never compromising," former Lifeway Christian Resources President Thom Rainer said in 2015, during a celebration at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville that honored 20 years of partnership between the Southern Baptist publishing house and Moore. "And when all is said and done, the impact of Beth Moore can only be measured in eternity's grasp."





Then along came Donald Trump.





Moore's criticism of the 45th president's abusive behavior toward women and her advocacy for sexual abuse victims turned her from a beloved icon to a pariah in the denomination she loved all her life.





"Wake up, Sleepers, to what women have dealt with all along in environments of gross entitlement & power," Moore once wrote about Trump, riffing on a passage from the New Testament Book of Ephesians.





Because of her opposition to Trump and her outspokenness in confronting sexism and nationalism in the evangelical world, Moore has been labeled as "liberal" and "woke" and even as being a heretic for daring to give a message during a Sunday morning church service.





Finally, Moore had had enough. She told Religion News Service in an interview Friday (March 5) that she is "no longer a Southern Baptist."



