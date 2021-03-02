YEAH, BUT THAT'S WHAT THE FSB TOLD HIM...:

A spokeswoman for YouTube said in a statement to The Hill that the attorney's channel will be blocked from posting content for two weeks for violating its "election integrity policy." The platform also said it removed content from the channel for violating its "sale of regulated goods policy."





"We removed content from the Rudy W. Giuliani channel for violating our sale of regulated goods policy, which prohibits content facilitating the use of nicotine, and our presidential election integrity policy," the representative said.



