March 2, 2021
YEAH, BUT THAT'S WHAT THE FSB TOLD HIM...:
Giuliani again suspended from YouTube over false election claims (ARIS FOLLEY, 03/01/21, The Hill)
A spokeswoman for YouTube said in a statement to The Hill that the attorney's channel will be blocked from posting content for two weeks for violating its "election integrity policy." The platform also said it removed content from the channel for violating its "sale of regulated goods policy.""We removed content from the Rudy W. Giuliani channel for violating our sale of regulated goods policy, which prohibits content facilitating the use of nicotine, and our presidential election integrity policy," the representative said."Additionally, in accordance with our long standing strikes system, we issued a strike against the Rudy W. Giuliani channel, which temporarily restricts uploading or live-streaming," she continued.
