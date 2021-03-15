WHEN YOU CAN BORROW AT 2% AND MAKE 15%:





During the yearlong coronavirus pandemic, Americans have accumulated nearly enough money in excess savings to pay for President Joe Biden's sweeping relief package.





In a report released earlier this month, Oxford Economics estimated that U.S. households saved $1.8 trillion from March 2020 to January 2021--just shy of the $1.9 trillion price tag for Biden's American Rescue Plan. [...]





Biden's package is estimated to bring accumulated excess savings to $2.5 trillion in the next three months, Daco added.