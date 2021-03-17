March 17, 2021
WHAT FIRE EXTINGUISHER?:
Florida Man Charged For Attacking Cops During Capitol Riot While Wearing 'Trump' Flag Jacket (Ryan J. Reilly and Jesselyn Cook, 3/17/21, Huff Po)
Federal authorities have charged a Florida man who was caught on video attacking police officers with a fire extinguisher while wearing an American flag jacket bearing the name of former President Donald Trump.Robert Scott Palmer, a 53-year-old business owner from Clearwater, Florida, was arrested on Wednesday, according to court records. Palmer has been charged with assaulting/resisting/impeding officers, engaging in civil disorder, and entering restricted building or grounds, according to court records.
