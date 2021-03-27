March 27, 2021
WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:
Helgoland by Carlo Rovelli review - a meditation on quantum theory: A skilled storyteller reflects on the genius of Werner Heisenberg, who developed the theory that explains the evolution of stars and makes computers possible (Manjit Kumar, 26 Mar 2021, The Guardian)
One of the most well-known counterintuitive discoveries was arguably Heisenberg's greatest act of quantum conjuring. The uncertainty principle forbids, at any given moment, the precise determination of both the position and the momentum of a particle. It is possible to measure exactly either where a particle is or how fast it is moving, but not both simultaneously. In a quantum dance of give-and-take, the more accurately one is measured the less precisely the other can be known or predicted. Heisenberg's uncertainty principle is not due to any technological shortcomings of the equipment, but a deep underlying truth about the nature of things.According to some, including Heisenberg, there is no quantum reality beyond what is revealed by an experiment, by an act of observation. Take Erwin Schrödinger's famous mythical cat trapped in a box with a vial of poison. It is argued that the cat is neither dead nor alive but in a ghostly mixture, or superposition, of states that range from being totally dead to completely alive and every conceivable combination in between until the box is opened.
